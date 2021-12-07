German Doner Kebab is due to open on 54 Willesden High Road later this month - Credit: German Doner Kebab/ Media Zoo

A new kebab restaurant which promises to employ around 40 people is due to open in Willesden Green this month.

Chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) is expected to open at 54 Willesden High Road later in December, as one of 47 new branches opened in the UK this year.

Daniel Bunce, GDK's UK managing director, said: "We are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

German Doner Kebab was founded in Berlin, Germany in 1989 - Credit: Decoy Media

The Brent branch will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and click and collect.

GDK opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989, and uses meat imported from Germany alongside locally-sourced vegetables and homemade bread.