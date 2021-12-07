News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Things to do >

New Willesden kebab shop promises 40 jobs to locals

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:35 PM December 7, 2021
German Doner Kebab is due to open on 54 Willesden High Road later this month

German Doner Kebab is due to open on 54 Willesden High Road later this month - Credit: German Doner Kebab/ Media Zoo

A new kebab restaurant which promises to employ around 40 people is due to open in Willesden Green this month.

Chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) is expected to open at 54 Willesden High Road later in December, as one of 47 new branches opened in the UK this year.

Daniel Bunce, GDK's UK managing director, said: "We are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

german doner kebab sign

German Doner Kebab was founded in Berlin, Germany in 1989 - Credit: Decoy Media

The Brent branch will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and click and collect.

GDK opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989, and uses meat imported from Germany alongside locally-sourced vegetables and homemade bread.

Food and Drink
London Live News
Willesden News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A motorcyclist died at Staples Corner Flyover, Brent on December 1 

Motorcyclist, 34, dies at Staples Corner Flyover

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Renata Acioli and Zahra Merali from Little Village Brent will welcome local families in their Wembley branch

Charity News

New Brent baby bank to support 40 families per week

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A man was stabbed in Harlesden High Street, Brent, on Saturday night (November 27).

London Live News

Man stabbed in Harlesden High Street

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
An artist impression of how the flats could look

Wembley

Almost 800 homes to be built next to Wembley Stadium

Adam Shaw LDRS

Logo Icon