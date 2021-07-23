Published: 11:21 AM July 23, 2021 Updated: 11:42 AM July 23, 2021

You may need macs and brollies this weekend as there are plenty of outdoor activities going on that are well worth enjoying even in the rain.

On July 24 and 25 you can enjoy succulent food at a pub barbeque or watch live musicians busk in the open air.

Here are a few of the best things to do this weekend in Brent.

Pub barbeque in Kensal Green

Saturday barbeque at William IV pub and guest house in Harrow Road - Credit: Jean-Marin Bolot

On Saturday head to Kensal Green and treat yourselves to a barbeque at William IV pub in Harrow Road.

The pub and guest house reopened in April after a challenging year with "all the different opening closing and rules to adapt to" and are making the most of the garden.

Enjoy a barbeque at Kensal Green's William IV pub in Harrow Road - Credit: Jean-Marin Bolot

Winners of a roast award, landlord Jean-Marie Bolot said the chicken wings are very tempting but you could also go for a healthier bulgur wheat salad and finish off with the lemon meringue pie for dessert.

Always good to book and bookmark their twitter handle @wivlondon

Rugby and Olympics in Wembley Park

Boxpark's venue in Wembley has been screening Euro 2020 matches. - Credit: Boxpark

Sports fanatics can watch a live screening of The British and Irish Lions tour vs South Africa on the 24th with kick off at 5pm.

The match is being played at Cape Town Stadium behind closed door and is being screened on July 31 and August 7 too.

Live Olympics screenings is being played both Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 3pm.

The BOXPARK Black Card registration will be a requirement for entry and you can find more information here.

Live music in Wembley Park

Catch the International Busking Festival in Wembley Park - Credit: Quintain

International Busking Day is returning to Wembley Park on Sunday for the third year running.

Join the largest celebration of street performers and artists at the free festival.

Supported by Mayor of London, enjoy a day-long celebration of pop-up music and street performances, from both international and home-grown grassroots talent.

Seven stages, more than forty artists with talks, roaming acts, and over 60 places to eat.

For more information click here

Charity football match in Stonebridge

Before heading to Wembley Park you might go and watch Sands United FC London play the Jason Roberts Foundation in an 11 a side football match.

The game is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena, Stonebridge Recreation Ground, Hillside on Sunday at noon.

Sands is the UK's leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity operating throughout the UK and supports anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby before, during or shortly after birth.

Sands United FC London is part of a UK-wide network of football teams and offers a unique way for dads and other bereaved family members to come together through a shared love of sport and a support network, where they can feel at ease talking about their grief when they're ready.

Sands FC London commemorates their babies' all too brief lives by proudly displaying their names on the kit worn for every match.

Go cheer them on!

Charity walk in Gladstone Park

Errol McKellar who is the Ambassador for Prostate Cancer - Credit: Archant

Also on Sunday is a Walk & Talk in Gladstone Park to raise money for a prostate cancer mobile unit to test more men.

The 5km charity walk is taking place from 10am to 2pm and "may include a few famous faces".

Errol McKellar MBE, a Brent born and raised prostrate cancer ambassador is organising the event.

"I'm asking men and women to come along and donate £20 to walk and talk, get people talking and get people exercising," he said.

To get tickets click here