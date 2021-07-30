Published: 10:56 AM July 30, 2021

A gig, a festival and a film are among activities in Brent happening this weekend.

Art

Olga Karlovac's exhibition, 'Escape' at the Willesden Gallery, is based on her book of the same name - Credit: Olga Karlovac's exhibition

'Escape' to Willesden Gallery on July 31 to see a solo exhibition of the same name by Olga Karlovac to accompanying her latest book.

Take a visual journey through the streets of the artist's Croatian hometown, Zagreb, with abstracted images that take on a dreamlike quality.

Free, from 10.30am to 5pm, Willesden Gallery 95 High Road https://www.olga-karlovac-photography.com

Film

Summer on Screen outdoor film festival is launching in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter

Catch Frozen on the big screen in Wembley Park on Saturday at 6pm.

A princess sets off on a journey alongside an iceman, his reindeer, and a snowman to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

On Sunday head down for a free screening of Bollywood film Manmarziyaan, the tale of a love triangle between a spirited young woman, her outgoing boyfriend and a fiancé who's husband material and discover who the young woman will choose.

Films are being screened every day in Wembley Park until September 3.

Music

FreeeeeeDOM Saturday - Come Get Your Groove Back, presented by Danroj & DEM at the VIP Lounge near Wembley Central train station in the High Road.

Party from 9am until 2am with a selection of DJs. Entry is free before 10pm then £5 per person and discounts on larger groups.

See their Facebook page www.facebook.com/events/4102321786490167/

Live Gig

Cam Cole is performing at The Fiddler on Kilburn High Road - Credit: Google

If Rock 'n' Roll, Delta Blues or Folk is more your thing go listen to Cam Cole at The Fiddler on Kilburn High Road at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The singer, songwriter, busker and new age traveller roams around performing on streets and venues as his one man band show.

He released a live album recorded on the streets of Camden before the pandemic then appeared as himself in the Golden Globe-nominated Apple TV series “Ted Lasso”, which doubled the size of his audience.

Celebrating the release of his new album “Crooked Hill” every £15 entry ticket comes with an exclusive, limited purple CD of the album.

Festival

Ealing Road Mela is an outdoor festival of music and dance and celebrates Europe’s oldest Asian settlement with a combination of established and emerging local artists plus a stage for newly commissioned work.

Sunday August 1, from 12pm to 7pm, 116 Ealing Road, Wembley.