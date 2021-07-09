Published: 5:21 PM July 9, 2021

England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match between England and Denmark. - Credit: PA

Most of the borough will be anticipating the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening but what do you do with the rest of the weekend?

Here are five pointers for those at a loose end or who fancy doing something different.

Roe Green Village Garden Trail

Nini Thorpe and Diane Bennett will be manning stalls at Roe Green Village's 'Garden Trail' Fair - Credit: Debbie Nyman

From midday on Saturday, Roe Green Village is holding its annual fair with a pandemic-style difference.

Residents in village roads, which include, Goldsmith, Roe, Bacon and Scudamore Lanes, Shorts Croft and Roe End will be setting up stalls in their front gardens.

More than 20 stalls will be selling handmade Teddy Bears & Jewellery, bags and vintage clothes, plants, Kaftans, silk scarves and Bric-a-brac, with activities including organic Reiki, Lollipop game in Roe Lane.

In Roe Lane enjoy some Malaysian food being sold in support of an orphanage in Kenya, or buy a slice of pizza.

There’s also an Acapella singing competition for village children aged 6-12 from 2-3pm in Goldsmith Lane.

Maps will be available on the day from 30 Goldsmith Lane, from stalls or for more information email contact@roegreenvillage.org.uk

Brent UK UNSIGNED Mini Festival

The festival will feature the wealth of unsigned performance talent throughout the day from across Brent’s diverse communities.

From 2-8pm on Saturday at the Grange, Neasden Lane, Neasden Roundabout.

Kiln Theatre

Daniel Lapaine and Sid Sagar in The Invisible Hand by Ayad Akhtar at the Kiln Theatre. - Credit: Mark Douet

Grab tickets to see The Invisible Hand by Ayad Akhtar at the Kiln Theatre on Kilburn High Road.

Matinee and evening tickets are available for this thriller with tickets ranging from £15 to £32.50.

Read our review here

To book tickets visit: https://kilntheatre.com/whats-on/the-invisible-hand

Grown up in Brent

Jennifer Inweh and her friends en route to Notting Hill Carnival in 2010s. - Credit: Jennifer Inweh/Museum of Youth Culture

Curated by the Museum of Youth Culture the free exhibition at Kilburn Library, in Salusbury Road, brings together everyday stories of being young in the borough.

Browse personal photographs, memories, objects and ephemera (short lived work) collected during the 2020 national lockdown.

Open Saturday and Sunday.

Watch The Football

Raheem Sterling's form has given England hope of winning the Euro 2020 final - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

It the first time in 55 years that England has made it to an international final so Sunday evening is going to be tense.

If you don't happen to have a ticket, you can watch the Euro 2020 at home for free or head to a pub and get giddy with the excitement and jangling nerves with others as the team go head to head with Italy.

The Torch on Bridge Street is right near the action, and you can book a seat.

The North London Tavern in Kilburn High Road has a screen as does The Greenman Pub in Wembley or head to Whelans in Oxgate Lane, Cricklewood.

Have a great weekend.