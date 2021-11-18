Five events to enjoy in Brent over the festive season
As Christmas approaches at a blistering speed, there is plenty going on around Brent to get you in the festive spirit.
From ice-skating to a special lights trail, events across the borough are sure to make the dark winter days feel much brighter.
Christmas Lights Switch On
Where: Boxpark Wembley
When: November 25, 7pm
Wembley's Boxpark will kick off a month-long calendar of events with a Christmas lights switch on.
The Ultimate Bublé tribute band will be serenading the crowd with all of the top Christmas classics from Michael Bublé’s 2011 album ‘Christmas’.
Throughout the evening, Boxpark's street food traders will be available as well as a new Christmas drinks menu boasting warming cocktails and mulled wine.
Free tickets can be booked here: https://www.boxpark.co.uk/wembley/events/boxpark-xmas-light-switch-on-w-ultimate-buble/date/1105/2021-11-25/2021-11-25/
Winterfest 2021
Where: Wembley Park
When: November 25 - January 4
Wembley Park's free winter lights trail is back. This year's Christmas lights theme will be 'reunited in light', featuring returning favourites as well as brand-new commissions and art installations.
The trail will include a 25ft LED Christmas tree, made up of 100,000 mesmerising lights. The walk-through tree will be dressed with digital artwork 'city lights', commissioned by Brent artist Yoni Alter.
Free Christmas Pantos
Where: London Designer Outlet (LDO)
When: Throughout December
Wembley's retail outlet will be hosting free pantomime performances as part of its ‘on with the show’ festive programme.
Actors will recreate iconic scenes from panto staples such as Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty every hour from December 2 - 23, Thursday - Sunday, 1pm - 7pm.
On Christmas Eve, the shows will run from 10am-4pm.
Winter Festival
Where: Brent Cross Shopping Centre
When: November 21 - January 3
There's plenty going on at Brent Cross, from Santa's Grotto to one of London's largest ice rinks, plus rides and attractions to keep the whole family entertained.
Food and drink will also be on offer, including halal and vegetarian options.
Prices and opening times are available at: https://www.brentcross.co.uk/events/winter-festival
Christmas Treasure Hunt
Where: Brent Cross Shopping Centre
When: December 1 to 24
The shopping centre will transform into an "enchanted treasure hunt" where customers will be tasked with helping Santa’s reindeer search for the missing key to make his sleigh fly.
From December 4, watch out for the "snow" falling near John Lewis entrance.