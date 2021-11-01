Winterfest in Wembley Park begins with the switch on of 100,000 kinetic lights which pulse to different rhythms on display on the 25-metre-high walk-through tree, - Credit: Chris Winter

Winterfest is returning to Wembley Park with a free family-friend light trail.

‘Reunited in Light’, will launch with an official lights switch-on of London’s tallest LED tree on November 25.

Entertainment beginning from 4.30pm includes stilt walkers, roller skaters and a visual stage act from Halo Glow performing with illuminated hula hoops and juggling clubs.

Drum Works will lead a drum procession down Wembley Park Boulevard and there will be live performances from musicians Jenny & David and The Laura Holland Duo.

Panto performers will meet and greet shoppers at the London Designer Outlet (LDO).

You may also want to watch:

The light festival will be open every day from 10am until 10pm until January 4.

Winterfest Wembley - Credit: Quintain

City Lights, by Brent artist Yoni Alter, is made up of 100,000 kinetic lights which pulse to different rhythms and evoke the vibrancy and pace of a cityscape, will be on display on the 25-metre-high walk-through tree, located outside LDO.

Bespoke light commissions will also be dotted throughout Wembley Park across trees, digital totems, light banners, and lampposts immersing the visitor into the festive atmosphere.

'Reunion’, a light installation from Kumquat Lab, will be unveiled in Market Square as a world exclusive.

The installation features a series of light arches which form a circular space where visitors are invited to meet.

The same day a new permanent outdoor gallery will open on Olympic Way with a ‘Reunited in Light’ photography exhibition, running until February 27.

Photographs by graduates and award winning artists will be displayed across 16 light boxes will remind visitors of the power of people pulling together and display "uplifting and vibrant scenes of togetherness, tenderness, and intimacy".

On December 9, Reflections of the Future will be launched which is a 100 metre long mirrored audio-visual walkway.

Josh McNorton, cultural director at Quintain, said: “We are delighted to bring back Winterfest after its 2020 hiatus, due to the pandemic.

He said he hoped the installations to "bring hope and joy to our community and visitors this winter".

"Wembley Park’s transformed Olympic Way has become a promenade of art and celebration, and we are excited for these new spectacular immersive installations to be a part of that for the festive period.

"We hope that this year’s dynamic installations, located around our wide, open spaces, will bring some cheer to all as they celebrate together, Reunited in Lights.”



