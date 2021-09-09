Published: 4:06 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 4:25 PM September 9, 2021

Long before Raheem Sterling put Brent on the map Ricky Hill, who also grew up in the shadow of Wembley Stadium, became the UK's fourth black player and first British South Asian to play for England.

There is an opportunity to learn more about this ex-Luton footballer player and coach when he sits down with former Chelsea player Pat Nevin and football writer Richard Foster at the Queen's Park Book Festival on September 18 at 12.30pm.

Ricky recently published his memoir Love of the Game: The Man who Brought the Rooney Rule to the U.K. while Pat has published The Accidental Footballer.

Richard, the referee, has written books including Premier League Nuggets.

The two former players will discuss their careers, their lives and what made them "outsiders" in what promises to be an entertaining and enlightening session.

While Ricky has campaigned for greater recognition of black coaches and managers, Pat has always been vocal in his stand against racism.

Ricky, 62, grew up near Wembley Stadium where he used to sell programmes at England games when a boy.

When he was seven, he was told by a teacher that only two in every hundred boys could possibly make it as a professional footballer.

Ricky told her he would be one of the two. He was spotted playing for Neasden's John Kelly Boys Technology College (now Crest Academy) by then-Luton reserve team boss David Pleat during a schools' cup tie in Hitchin in 1975.

Ricky's great-grandparents were both Indian and moved to Jamaica from India at the start of the 20th century.

His father Joseph, who was one of 11 children, moved to London where he married Ricky's mother Doris, a Jamaican woman who Joseph had previously been at school alongside in Jamaica.

In Love of the Game, Ricky tells the shocking story behind his short spell in charge of Luton, and reveals just how much the football decision-makers in England have ignored him and other black coaches.

Pat Nevin started at Celtic Boys Club, and since has played for Clyde, Chelsea, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

He won 28 caps for Scotland across a ten-year international career and is former chair of the Professional Footballer’s Association.

