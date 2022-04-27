News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jubilee street party in Wembley hopes to smash Guinness World Records

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 6:40 PM April 27, 2022
Two dancers dressed in orange costume holding orange fabric

Free lessons, taught by professional dancers, will be offered for each dance style followed by a group social dance. - Credit: Wembley Park

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Wembley Park will be transformed into a huge, free street party this June.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. This event, organised and hosted by Wembley Park, will not only celebrate the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II but it will also honour the cultural diversity of Brent through dance styles from around the world – representing one of the most diverse boroughs in the UK. 

It will also aim to set two new Guinness World Records for most nationalities taking part in a dance lesson and largest street dance class.

The main stage, which will be the focus of the world record attempts, will be located in front of the new Olympic Steps.

The stages will hold classes for all ages and abilities and showcase different dance styles throughout the day. One stage will feature live bands and day-long family shows.

A giant photo wall will unveil a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, digitally generated with photos taken by festivalgoers throughout the day.

For more information, visit https://www.wembleypark.com/jubileedanceparty 

