Free Into the Park music festival in Queen's Park

Published: 1:07 PM May 20, 2021

Alan Medley and Kate Gleeson of Kilburn State of Mind - Credit: Kilburn State of Mind

With the incoming summer, the mood amongst Brent residents is brightening and there is no better way than live music in the park to celebrate the further easing of restrictions.

Into The Park is a free open-air festival taking place on June 6 at the Queen's Park bandstand from 12pm to 5pm.

This free one day event is the latest creation from Alan Medley, and Kate Gleeson, 34, who run the music charity Kilburn State of Mind (KSOM), based in Shoot Up Hill.

The concert will feature a roster of talented local musicians including students from KSOM and The Institute of Contemporary Music (ICMP), who are also sponsoring the event.

“We’re planning a programme full of country, mellow and folk inspired music – this is going to be a fun day out for all ages. It will likely be the first concert that most people have attended for a long time, and we hope to attract as many people as possible,” said Alan.

Arts and crafts stalls will also be set up and KSOM are inviting local artists and makers to pitch up a trestle and trade their wares.

“As well as arts and crafts we’re also offering table space for other local charities," Adam continued.

"We have a lack of funding from Brent Council at the moment and the event will hopefully raise awareness of KSOM and other charities in the community.”

Kate added: “We are hoping that with funding gained from this event and other avenues we can continue to progress and organise more of these days out for the community.”

For those seeking some post lockdown alfresco wellness, yoga sessions are taking place throughout the day. Attendees are asked to bring a mat.

For the young and the young at heart, there will be face painting, donation station and a prize-winning raffle.

All proceeds will support KSOMs charitable efforts. Visitors are welcome to “bring your own” and enjoy a picnic on the grass.

The Queens Park café and tea room are also a short walk from the bandstand.

Into The Park looks set to be a welcome and entertaining Sunday afternoon for all - in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

For more information visit kilburnstateofmind.co.uk