Five things to do in Brent this weekend
- Credit: Beach at Brent Cross
There's plenty of entertainment for adults and children in Brent this weekend.
Here we are highlighting five things you could do if you're at a loose end.
Beach
Perhaps bring a mac or a brolly but there's a a magic show and balloons at the Beach at Brent Cross beach on July 3 in the afternoon.
They have a range of games and rides for all of the family to enjoy at including a large sand area and massive paddling pol.
You may also want to watch:
Open 4-9pm on Fridays and 12pm - 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Entry is £3 per person and toddlers and babies under 18 months are free.
Most Read
- 1 'Life is hell here' say Kingsbury allotment plot holders facing eviction
- 2 Brent trio jailed after string of violent watch robberies in Childs Hill
- 3 Santander confirms 20 London branches will close
- 4 New through-road opens in Wembley Park with 'better links and traffic flow'
- 5 'Devil is in the detail' of what happened to two murdered sisters in Kingsbury, jurors told
- 6 '£1 goes a long way' says entrepreneur after high heels charity walk
- 7 Body of missing Wembley pensioner found in Devon woodland
- 8 Grown Up In Brent exhibition launches at Kilburn Library
- 9 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
- 10 'He was never going to be ordinary': Wembley coach's 'pride' for Raheem Sterling
Nature
From 10.30am to 12pm on Saturday enjoy a short guided walk through the grasslands and hedgerows of Fryent Country Park looking for butterflies with help of an expert
Meet in the car park.
Cafe
Sunday July 4 at Rubio London, Park Parade, Harlesden
After the extending of restrictions they are back with Sunday Afternoon Sounds to lift the spirits for a sit down session of food and music.
DJs Stuart Patterson and Cam Brott will drop a gentle mix of soul, reggae, afro, jazz, disco and funk.
Space is limited and pre booking is essential for either an afternoon session from 4 til 7pm, or evening of 7 til 10pm and either inside or out.
Call 020 8961 9630
Wembley Park
Head down to Wembley Park on Saturday, Sunday or both from 10am to 6pm and take part in a variety of free workshops and classes.
Learn new football skills, dance whilst you exercise, practice yoga poses and more.
The pitch is at the bottom of Olympic Way, just in front of the stadium.
All activities are first come, first served, and subject to capacity.
Visit: https://wembleypark.com/weekend-of-sport-at-wembley-park/