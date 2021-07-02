Five things to do in Brent this weekend

Published: 5:30 PM July 2, 2021

Enjoy balloon modelling at the Beach at Brent Cross this Saturday - Credit: Beach at Brent Cross

There's plenty of entertainment for adults and children in Brent this weekend.

Here we are highlighting five things you could do if you're at a loose end.

Beach

Perhaps bring a mac or a brolly but there's a a magic show and balloons at the Beach at Brent Cross beach on July 3 in the afternoon.

They have a range of games and rides for all of the family to enjoy at including a large sand area and massive paddling pol.

Open 4-9pm on Fridays and 12pm - 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Entry is £3 per person and toddlers and babies under 18 months are free.

Nature



From 10.30am to 12pm on Saturday enjoy a short guided walk through the grasslands and hedgerows of Fryent Country Park looking for butterflies with help of an expert

Meet in the car park.

A Meadow Brown butterfly is one specie that may be found in Fryent Country Park - Credit: Simon Knott





Cafe

Sunday July 4 at Rubio London, Park Parade, Harlesden

Enjoy live music at Rubio London - Credit: Google

After the extending of restrictions they are back with Sunday Afternoon Sounds to lift the spirits for a sit down session of food and music.

DJs Stuart Patterson and Cam Brott will drop a gentle mix of soul, reggae, afro, jazz, disco and funk.

Space is limited and pre booking is essential for either an afternoon session from 4 til 7pm, or evening of 7 til 10pm and either inside or out.

Call 020 8961 9630

Wembley Park

Head down to Wembley Park on Saturday, Sunday or both from 10am to 6pm and take part in a variety of free workshops and classes.

Learn new football skills, dance whilst you exercise, practice yoga poses and more.

The pitch is at the bottom of Olympic Way, just in front of the stadium.

All activities are first come, first served, and subject to capacity.

Visit: https://wembleypark.com/weekend-of-sport-at-wembley-park/