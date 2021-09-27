Things to do

Published: 3:32 PM September 27, 2021

A former EastEnders star is to host his very own "Barryoke Live" at a Bavarian event in Wembley Park.

Shaun Williamson, who also played himself in Extras, will be appearing at Wembley Boxpark's Oktoberbest evening on October 16.

Oktoberfest at Wembley Boxpark - Credit: Wembley Boxpark

In partnership with Czech brewer Staropramen, the event will feature plenty of entertainment with traditional Bavarian games, stilt-walkers, and lederhosen.

Enjoy live music, hosts and DJs whilst tasting a selection of frothy steins and beers, alongside delicious Bavarian-style street food from Boxpark’s traders.

There will be three sessions across the day at 1pm, 4.30pm and 8pm.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets cost £25 and include a jug of beer and guaranteed entry. ID is required for paid ticket holders.

Fancy dress is optional.

The official Oktoberbest in Munich is not taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For ticket's to Boxpark's Oktoberfest visit www.boxpark.co.uk/campaigns/oktoberfest/