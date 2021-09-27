News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ex EastEnders star to host Oktoberfest at Wembley Boxpark

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:32 PM September 27, 2021   
Shaun Williamson, who played Barry in EastEnders, is set to host the 2021 Suffolk Care Awards.

Shaun Williamson to host Wembley Boxpark's Oktoberfest day - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

A former EastEnders star is to host his very own "Barryoke Live" at a Bavarian event in Wembley Park.

Shaun Williamson, who also played himself in Extras, will be appearing at Wembley Boxpark's Oktoberbest evening on October 16.

Oktoberfest at Wembley Boxpark

Oktoberfest at Wembley Boxpark - Credit: Wembley Boxpark

In partnership with Czech brewer Staropramen, the event will feature plenty of entertainment with traditional Bavarian games, stilt-walkers, and lederhosen.

Enjoy live music, hosts and DJs whilst tasting a selection of frothy steins and beers, alongside delicious Bavarian-style street food from Boxpark’s traders. 

There will be three sessions across the day at 1pm, 4.30pm and 8pm.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets cost £25 and include a jug of beer and guaranteed entry. ID is required for paid ticket holders.

Fancy dress is optional.

The official Oktoberbest in Munich is not taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For ticket's to Boxpark's Oktoberfest visit www.boxpark.co.uk/campaigns/oktoberfest/

Nathalie Raffray
