Curious Incident set to open at Wembley Troubadour

David Breeds as Christopher and Tom Peters as his dad Ed in rehearsal for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Wembley Troubadour - Credit: Cameron Slater

A tour of The National Theatre's hit adaptation of The Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night-Time kicks off at Wembley's Troubadour Theatre.

The seven week run at the 2,000 seat theatre is the start of a 19-venue 10th anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland.

It tells the story of neuro-diverse socially-awkward teenager Christopher Boon, who falls under suspicion when his neighbour's dog is found dead and sets out to investigate - discovering truths about his mother's disappearance and taking his maths A level along the way.

David Breeds in rehearsal as Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Credit: Cameron Slater

Directed by Marianne Elliott, Simon Stephens' adaptation of Mark Haddon's 2003 novel opened in 2012 and went on to garner five star reviews, seven Olivier Awards and five Tony awards. Featuring stunning projections, an innovative set design by Bunny Christie, and groundbreaking movement by Frantic Assembly it has been seen by five million people so far.

David Breeds, who has appeared in Dear Evan Hansen in the West End, plays Christopher, and Boy Meets Girl star Rebecca Root his learning mentor Siobhan. The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-Time runs from November 20 until January 9 at the Troubadour Theatre, Fulton Road, Wembley.

Tickets from curiousonstage.com



