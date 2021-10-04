Published: 5:31 PM October 4, 2021

So Solid Crew rapper and Founder of Black Pound Day Swiss - Credit: Boxpark

A number of cultural events are taking place in Wembley Park to celebrate Black History Month.

Boxpark Wembley is putting on live music and thought-provoking panel discussions at its base in Olympic Way.

On October 17, Boxpark is hosting a Black British Pub Quiz, putting a twist on the traditional pub quiz to make it more inclusive and topical.

Get the grey matter working at the Black British Quiz at Boxpark Wembley - Credit: Boxpark

Hosted by Chanté Jay, digital content creator and political commentator; get ready to be educated and entertained.

Individuals and teams will be guided through "hilarious and informative questions" focussed on music, film, social media, politics, geography, and pop culture.

Tickets are £7 per person or £36 for a group of six and doors open from 6pm with the first round kicking off at 7.30pm.

Eight days later on October 25 a panel discussion on Black representation in the Music Industry will be led by So Solid Crew rapper and Founder of Black Pound Day Swiss.

Other speakers taking part include Mo The Comedian’s Tour Manager Javan Miller.

Panellists will discuss that as a business, the overwhelmingly white, male-run music industry has made billions from black music yet people rarely see Black presidents, label heads or chief executives.

"For years, black people have asked for better representation and diversity across the board — now is the time for labels to take action, and Boxpark is bringing together a group of professionals in the music industry to discuss what needs to change," a Boxpark Wembley spokesperson said.

The discussion will run from 7pm to 9pm.