Comedy returns to Kensal Green after two-year break

After a two year hiatus, live stand-up comedy is returning to Kensal.

Paradise By Way Of Kensal Green will host headliner Tom Ward, who recently starred on the BBC's Live At The Apollo, on Thursday March 3.

Also appearing will be Vittorio Angelone (Komedia New Act Of The Year), Josh Jones (ITV Jonathan Ross Comedy Club), Charlie George (Charlie Brooker's BBC 2 Writers Room), and Don Biswas (BBC Radio 4).

Clara Heimerdinger, Nice N' Spiky comedy producer, said: "With heaps of funny and popular live shows at Paradise way back in 2018 and 2019, we were thrown into an enforced break since March 2020 and are super excited to be back home, two years later.

"We're Kensal Green's only comedy night, and we believe north west London locals deserve laughter on their doorsteps.

"We've teamed up with Four Pure to offer special pint prices of £4.50 all evening, and lined up a fine selection of comedians for the launch night"

Doors are at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, or arrive early for dinner. Tickets are £12.50 here.

Comedy at Paradise By Way Of Kensal Green - Credit: Nice N' Spiky



