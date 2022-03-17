News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cherry blossoms blooming in Wembley Park this spring 

Flora Bowen

Published: 4:45 PM March 17, 2022
Cherry blossoms are now flourishing in Wembley Park

Cherry blossoms are now flourishing in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

Londoners can now enjoy the first buds of spring in Wembley as cherry blossoms flourish in the park. 

Visitors to the area will be able to enjoy the displays in busy Market Square near Brent Civic Centre.  

Cherry trees of Market Square, Wembley Park are planted in large underground pots for easy relocation

Cherry trees of Market Square, Wembley Park are planted in large underground pots for easy relocation - Credit: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

Wembley Park Estates Team, which manages the trees, worked with landscape architects Macfarlane Associates to develop the walkway.  

They selected ‘Prunus avius ‘plena’, a blossom also known as ‘Double flowered wild Cherry’, to match the colour of Wembley Stadium’s iconic arch. 

Seating under the cherry blossom canopy at Wembley Park

Seating under the cherry blossom canopy at Wembley Park featuring street art by Mr Doodle, whose work has sold for over US $1 million - Credit: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

The white cherry blossom was cultivated specifically to flower around the time of the FA Cup Semi Finals. 

Planted in 2014, the Wembley Park cherry trees are placed underground in large pots, so the trees can be easily relocated without damage.

Cherry tree at Haute Dolci in Wembley Park

Cherry tree at Haute Dolci in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

Residents can learn more about the trees on Curio-xyz, a website and app which maps the local environment across communities. 

Download the app at www.curio.xyz/about

