News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Things to do

UK Asian Film Festival, DJs and Ratatouille – 5 things to do in Brent

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:42 PM August 13, 2021   
Join the Friday Feeling at Wembley Boxpark

Join the Friday Feeling at Wembley Boxpark - Credit: Boxpark

Head along to a free community fun day in Fryent Country Park this weekend, enjoy a UK Asian Film Festival event or do both.

There are several things going on in Brent this weekend, starting this evening (August 13) until Sunday evening.

Boxpark Wembley

The weekend starts at  5pm on Friday night and where better to let your hair down that Coors Light Presents: Friday Feelings at Wembley Boxpark.

Resident DJs will provide a selection of tracks to kickstart the weekend, joined by resident DJs on the decks spinning the biggest tracks to get you partying all night - well, until 11pm.

You may also want to watch:

Free registration does not guarantee entry.

Boxpark is operating on a first come first seated policy so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ground floor of restaurant alight as fire crews tackle blaze in Wembley
  2. 2 GCSE Results 2021: Success stories and pictures as they come in
  3. 3 Eight cars damaged in Willesden blaze caused by 'electrical fault'
  1. 4 Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
  2. 5 Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End
  3. 6 Three set of twins at Kenton's Claremont High ace their GCSEs
  4. 7 Enquiries continue after woman injured in 'hit and run' in Kilburn
  5. 8 A Level Results 2021 Live: Top grades throughout Brent
  6. 9 St Raphael's Estate regeneration abandoned as 'unaffordable'
  7. 10 Appeal after alleged sexual assault on board train from Wembley station

This is an over-18s event and physical ID will be required. 

Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre - Credit: Philip Vile

There is a last chance to see The Invisible Hand at the Kiln Theatre, from August 13-15.

American banker Nick Bright knows his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell in rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?

Tickets from £10 to £32.50

Click here for more information.

Bushfarm Family Fun Day

Fryent Country Park

Bushfarm Community Festival is taking place in Fryent Country Park - Slough Lane entrance - Credit: Google

Bushfarm's first community fun day is on Sunday August 15 from midday until 5pm at Fryent Country Park.

Enjoy live music, fun, local crafts, art and homemade goods market, bubble displays, Bushfarm horses and Skye the pony, face painting and more.

Bring a Picnic. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

Donations welcome for community focused fun at Bushfarm.

Public Transport - Bus 83 or 302 to Slough Lane entrance to Fryent Country Park is best.

Film

Summer on Screen outdoor film festival is launching in Wembley Park

Summer on Screen outdoor film festival is launching in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter


Ratatouille is playing in Wembley Park from 6pm to 8.30pm on Saturday. A family friend animated film about a rat with big dreams who can cook who makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous restaurant.

UK Asian Film Festival

On Sunday enjoy a free screening of The Other Side of the River (Mrugtrushna) in Wembley Park plus pre-screening entertainment as part of the UK Asian Film Festival.

Starting at 4pm with an address from Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt, catch a community fun dance with Satish Shah, followed by Bollywood Co with a students dance performance. 

Before the film starts at 6pm there are dance performances and a workshop by Karan Pangali and his students 

Brent News
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church End

Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan set on targeting gun crime and gang activity 

Gun crime

Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the pre-sea

Queens Park Rangers

A sense of optimism surrounds QPR and manager Warburton knows why

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services in Kilburn High Road took a woman to hospital

Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon