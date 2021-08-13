Published: 12:42 PM August 13, 2021

Head along to a free community fun day in Fryent Country Park this weekend, enjoy a UK Asian Film Festival event or do both.

There are several things going on in Brent this weekend, starting this evening (August 13) until Sunday evening.

Boxpark Wembley

The weekend starts at 5pm on Friday night and where better to let your hair down that Coors Light Presents: Friday Feelings at Wembley Boxpark.

Resident DJs will provide a selection of tracks to kickstart the weekend, joined by resident DJs on the decks spinning the biggest tracks to get you partying all night - well, until 11pm.

You may also want to watch:

Free registration does not guarantee entry.

Boxpark is operating on a first come first seated policy so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

This is an over-18s event and physical ID will be required.

Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre - Credit: Philip Vile

There is a last chance to see The Invisible Hand at the Kiln Theatre, from August 13-15.

American banker Nick Bright knows his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell in rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?

Tickets from £10 to £32.50

Click here for more information.

Bushfarm Family Fun Day

Bushfarm Community Festival is taking place in Fryent Country Park - Slough Lane entrance - Credit: Google

Bushfarm's first community fun day is on Sunday August 15 from midday until 5pm at Fryent Country Park.

Enjoy live music, fun, local crafts, art and homemade goods market, bubble displays, Bushfarm horses and Skye the pony, face painting and more.

Bring a Picnic. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.

Donations welcome for community focused fun at Bushfarm.

Public Transport - Bus 83 or 302 to Slough Lane entrance to Fryent Country Park is best.

Film

Summer on Screen outdoor film festival is launching in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter



Ratatouille is playing in Wembley Park from 6pm to 8.30pm on Saturday. A family friend animated film about a rat with big dreams who can cook who makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous restaurant.

UK Asian Film Festival

On Sunday enjoy a free screening of The Other Side of the River (Mrugtrushna) in Wembley Park plus pre-screening entertainment as part of the UK Asian Film Festival.

Starting at 4pm with an address from Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt, catch a community fun dance with Satish Shah, followed by Bollywood Co with a students dance performance.

Before the film starts at 6pm there are dance performances and a workshop by Karan Pangali and his students