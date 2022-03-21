Brent parent and toddler charity to celebrate 25 years with exhibition

A Brent London parent and toddler charity is celebrating 25 years in the community next week.

Daniel's Den, based in Wembley on Harrow Road, is inviting people to "come along" and take a picture with the organisation's full-size lion and lamb logo.

Visitors can then share the picture on social media using the hashtag #danielsdenuk to be in with a chance of winning a prize donated by construction company Sisk.

Daniel's Den Silver Jubilee Exhibition on Tour will take place at Brent Civic Centre on Engineers Way on March 23-24, from 10am to 4pm.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent's Community and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee, stands next to the Daniel's Den logo - Credit: Cllr Ketan Sheth

The exhibition will also feature a timeline telling the story of Daniel's Den in Brent.

A spokesperson for the event said: "This is an ideal opportunity for us to showcase what we do and as we plan for the next 25 years."

The charity, which supports hundreds of families in the borough, thanked Brent Council for "kindly hosting" the exhibition.

Find out more at danielsden.org.uk