News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Things to do

Brent exhibition showcases contemporary life

Logo Icon

Claudia Jacob

Published: 3:53 PM December 22, 2021
Installations by London-based contemporary artist, Shubha Taparia, at Unit 7

Installations by London-based contemporary artist, Shubha Taparia, at Unit 7 - Credit: Chris Dietrich

Installations by London-based contemporary artist, Shubha Taparia, were featured in Unit 7 London, a new interdisciplinary arts studio in the Atlas Business Centre, Brent on December 4. 

Shubha’s work explores representations of urban environments using permeable fabrics and construction scaffolding. Her practice also spans photography, performance, film, mixed media, sound, installation and participatory art.

Shubha was joined by Nicoletta Lambertucci, contemporary curator and Director of The Box, Plymouth, a gallery, museum and archive.

Nicoletta and Shubha discussed the way that Shubha’s work portrays contemporary life.

The exhibition gave Shubha the opportunity to interact and collaborate with the community of artists in Brent. Guests from the worlds of contemporary art, fashion and journalism also attended.

Cllr Lia Colacicco, Mayor of Brent, attended the exhibition. Cllr Colacicco asked Unit 7 to partake in the Brent Biennale, an arts and culture programme hosted by Brent Council between June-September 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley teenager jailed after crash left child with 'life-changing' injuries
  2. 2 Five arrests, drugs and weapons seized in Harlesden raids
  3. 3 Bin man kicked and shouted at on Brent round
  1. 4 Cricklewood residents upset after going without post for 'over a week'
  2. 5 Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash 
  3. 6 German Doner Kebab opens in Willesden Green
  4. 7 'I consider myself highly blessed' - Lifelong Willesden resident Keith Routley turns 101
  5. 8 Historian campaigns to stop historical Brent building being turned into flats
  6. 9 Wembley Stadium becomes pop-up vaccination centre in drive to deliver booster jabs
  7. 10 London's mayor cancels New Year's Eve celebrations in Trafalgar Square
Arts & Culture
Brent Council
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tracey Hanson

Grieving Kingsbury mother finally allowed to wear navy gown to graduation

Blanca Schofield

Logo Icon
Ofsted outstanding schools in Brent, including Woodfield School, Byron Court Primary School and Michaela Community School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Brent's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The High Court in London

Brent: High Court battle to save community centre being sold off

Adam Shaw Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Omicron cases exploding in Brent

London Live News

Covid-19: Omicron cases explode in Brent over last week

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon