Paper boats with climate messages to be launched on River Brent

Published: 1:12 PM September 3, 2021

An environmental campaign group will host a walk looking at urban interaction with nature and the dangers posed by climate change.

Brent Friends of the Earth will lead the walk from Wembley Park Station along the course of the Wealdstone Brook to St Raphael’s green space.

The walk will begin at 2pm on Sunday, September 26.

At around 3pm, the walk will pause to launch paper boats with messages about climate change and what people need to do about it.

The paper boats will be launched at the bank of the River Brent near the Monks Park and St Raphael’s green space.

Brent Friends of the Earth are also funding schools to take place in a poster competition highlighting climate change. Brent’s Mayor Lia Colaccio supports the initiative, the closing date is October 15.

There will be prizes for winners in different age groups, and trees will be planted bearing the winners’ names.

For more information email info@brentfoe.com

