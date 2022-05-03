Brent artists to open studios for visitors
Charlotte Alt
- Credit: Google Maps
Eight Brent-based artists will open their studios for visitors on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.
The group includes painters, printmakers and filmmakers based at the Atlas Business Centre in Brent who will be on-site to talk to visitors about their work.
Many of the pieces are for sale and include portraiture, landscapes, urban scenes, abstract painting, prints, mixed media and fine pottery.
Printmaker Kiran Waswani said: “Most of us worked through the pandemic producing new pieces but have been unable to exhibit it publicly due to lockdown restrictions.
“We are all very excited to be showing our work again in this way.”
Urban landscape painter Keith Randle added: “Many of my pieces depict places around the area where I live in Brent.
“It is a thrill to be able to share them with other local people over this weekend.”
The studios will be open from 11am to 4.30pm at Atlas Business centre, Oxgate Lane, NW2 7HJ.