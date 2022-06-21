Brent artists create film posters around Kensal Rise to promote The Lexi cinema

Kensal Rise cinema The Lexi is running a film poster project, in conjunction with local artists, to encourage a return to the cinema.

Artwork for Blade Runner, Lady Bird and Pulp Fiction has so far been reimagined by artists Cody Burridge, Sarah Teare and Phil Bedford respectively.

The campaign promotes the virtues of cinema by showing an iconic quote being interrupted by the goings-on of everyday life.

Simon Brotherton, independent creative director of The Lexi, said: “The opportunity to create a campaign for the Lexi was too good to resist. It’s a dream brief.

“My cool local indie cinema with a need to get bums back in seats after the lockdown closures and the rise of the streaming platforms. The posters try to take the consumer into great scenes from a series of classic movies and then burst the bubble with a reminder why film will never be quite the same at home. And the art? Well it had to be creative and locally sourced just like The Lexi!”

The third poster instalment in the series, Pulp Fiction, was released on June 20 to coincide with a showing of the film.

Blade Runner by Cody Burridge - Credit: Cody Burridge

As each poster is released, it will be showcased in local shops and across the Kensal Rise area on billboards and bus stops.

Further film posters are set to go on display over the summer.

Sally Wilton, founder of The Lexi added: “As a social enterprise with the local community at the heart of everything we do, it’s been fantastic to work with local artists on this campaign, and showcase the outstanding talent that we have in Kensal Rise.

“These beautifully designed posters bring to life the unrivalled experience of viewing films at the cinema.

“It’s been a challenging two years, but we’re set for a summer filled with films and community events.”

She added: “The call for a return to enjoy films on the big screen comes after a challenging two years for the industry when cinemas had to close their doors during the Covid-19 in pandemic.

“With lockdown restrictions now fully lifted, The Lexi wants to remind the local community that they can once again take advantage of what the cinematic experience can offer, with large screens, comfortable seating, and most importantly – no interruptions.”