News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Things to do

Halloween: Squid Game in Wembley Park (minus bloodshed)

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:07 PM October 28, 2021   
Head to Wembley Boxpark for a 'scary' Halloween adventure

Head to Wembley Boxpark for a 'scary' Halloween adventure - Credit: Boxpark

Fans of hit Netflix show Squid Game can head to Wembley for Halloween and join the activities, minus the bloodshed.

This Saturday (October 30) fans of the South Korean dystopian drama can scare themselves silly at Wembley Boxpark as the outlet hosts its own Squid Game party from 7pm.

The Boxpark team will act as the sinister faceless guards kitted out with pink jumpsuits and masks and ticket holders are encouraged to go for the show's look in a teal tracksuit. 

Wembley Boxpark Halloween

Wembley Boxpark are doing a take on Netflix's Squid Game for Halloween although tickets holders can come in any fancy dress - Credit: Boxpark

The evening will feature four of the infamous games including 'red light - green light, tug of war, marbles and, of course, squid game.

All contestants of the games will be competing to win a grand cash prize of up to £1,000.

You may also want to watch:

Those not brave enough to participate can come along to the Halloween party with spooky décor, fangtastic food and cocktails, fancy dress prizes and DJs. 

To enter the games, you must be aged over 18 and purchase a £10 ticket. 

www.boxpark.co.uk/wembley/events/squid-game-boxpark-edition/


Most Read

  1. 1 Brent Council ordered to apologise and pay wheelchair user £27,000
  2. 2 Review: Masalchi street food restaurant in Wembley Park
  3. 3 'It's heartbreaking': Volunteer slams Mayhew Animal Charity plans
  1. 4 Brent's community lead offers condolences to murdered sisters' families
  2. 5 Teenager who murdered beloved sisters in Kingsbury park jailed for life
  3. 6 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  4. 7 Top Boy actor Bashy returns to Harlesden school to surprise pupils
  5. 8 Pink mob: Two Harlesden women among gang jailed for drug offences valued at £2million
  6. 9 'Unacceptable' failings in Met's handling of missing sisters
  7. 10 Brent's parks and gardens are big winners of London in Bloom awards
Halloween
Wembley News
Brent News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two boys in school uniform allegedly attacked a Met PSCO in Bridge Road, Wembley

Two schoolboys arrested after community officer 'assaulted' in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Council launches BuyBrent app at Blue Check in Wembley

Brent Council

Free #BuyBrent app launched with exclusive shop local discounts

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Colin Hegarty, centre with Newman Catholic College staff, and Balfour Beatty

Education News

'They think I'm a cyborg' says maths teacher as Sparx gifted to schools

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Two boys in school uniform allegedly attacked a Met PSCO in Bridge Road, Wembley

Crime

Boys, 14, charged with assaulting community officer

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon