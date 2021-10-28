Halloween: Squid Game in Wembley Park (minus bloodshed)

Published: 1:07 PM October 28, 2021

Fans of hit Netflix show Squid Game can head to Wembley for Halloween and join the activities, minus the bloodshed.

This Saturday (October 30) fans of the South Korean dystopian drama can scare themselves silly at Wembley Boxpark as the outlet hosts its own Squid Game party from 7pm.

The Boxpark team will act as the sinister faceless guards kitted out with pink jumpsuits and masks and ticket holders are encouraged to go for the show's look in a teal tracksuit.

Wembley Boxpark are doing a take on Netflix's Squid Game for Halloween although tickets holders can come in any fancy dress - Credit: Boxpark

The evening will feature four of the infamous games including 'red light - green light, tug of war, marbles and, of course, squid game.

All contestants of the games will be competing to win a grand cash prize of up to £1,000.

You may also want to watch:

Those not brave enough to participate can come along to the Halloween party with spooky décor, fangtastic food and cocktails, fancy dress prizes and DJs.

To enter the games, you must be aged over 18 and purchase a £10 ticket.

www.boxpark.co.uk/wembley/events/squid-game-boxpark-edition/



