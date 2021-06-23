All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
- Credit: Boxpark
England have booked their ticket to the last 16 of Euro 2020, now you can book yours to one of London’s biggest fan parks.
Tickets are set to be released tomorrow (Thursday, June 24) at 1pm for round of 16 matches screening at Boxpark, which has three venues across the capital - most locally at Wembley Park.
While, due to Covid restrictions, all games at Wembley Stadium will not be broadcast fans can enjoy all other fixtures - including a possible quarter final clash for the Three Lions in Rome.
There is also a quality selection of drinks and street food on sale.
Boxpark also has venues in Shoreditch and Croydon which are showing games held at Wembley Stadium.
England are set to play their next match (against a yet to be determined opponent) on Tuesday, June 29.
Should the Three Lions progress, they will play their quarter final on July 3, semi-final on July 7 and final on Sunday, July 11.
Boxpark will release quarter final tickets on June 30, semi-final tickets on July 4, and final tickets on July 8 - all from 1pm.
Tickets cost from £5-£20 per person depending on the prestige of the game with England fixtures, predictably, in high demand.
All tickets are exclusive on a first come, first served basis and only valid for Boxpark’s Black Card holders.
For details on how to sign up for a Black Card, visit: boxpark.co.uk/black-card
For more information, visit: boxpark.co.uk/euro2020