Zaxo beats Mehmed on points to maintain perfect record

Dana Zaxo (right) and Tayar Mehmed during the light-heavyweight contest (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Dana Zaxo made it four straight wins in the paid ranks with a points victory over Tayar Mehmed at The O2 on Saturday.

The light heavyweight was competing on a busy Matchroom show in London headlined by Sergio Garcia’s successful defence of his EBU European super welterweight title against Ted Cheeseman.

Against Bulgarian rival Mehmed, Zaxo utilised his left jab to take control of the bout from the start.

In the second round, a left punch followed by a straight right hand floored Mehmed, but the Bulgarian did well to recover from it.

The final two rounds of the four-round contest were more competitive, though Zaxo never looked in danger of losing.

The Hammersmith man is already booked in for his next fight, which is due to take place at March 16 at York Hall.

And Zaxo will be hoping he is celebrating a fifth win since turning professional in Novembr 2017 as he looks to climb the rankings.