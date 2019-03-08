Brent girls defeated by London Bees after stunning strike

The Brent girls and London Bees teams. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Brent girls were unable to capitalise on their home advantage and were undone by a long-distance strike as they lost 1-0 to London Bees.

In windy conditions, Brent created chance after chance and pinned the Bees in their own half for long periods but could not find the net.

After weathering the storm, Bees began to improve and passed well but could not find a decisive strike.

In the dying seconds of the game, an unstoppable Bees strike from 25 yards found the top corner.

The final whistle blew immediately after the restart to mark the first time that Brent have failed to score this season.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: "It was a very even game played in a great spirit by both teams.

"Credit to the Bees, that was a goal worthy of winning any game".

Brent will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Regents Park this Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash.