AFC Wembley U14s pick up 20-2 victory

The AFC Wembley Under-14s team. Picture: AFC Wembley Archant

AFC Wembley Under-14s continued their perfect start to the season with an outstanding 20-2 win over Brunswick.

They came back from 2-0 down to pick up a 6-2 victory against Enfield Rangers in the Middlesex Cup last week.

And Wembley were eager to continue their fine form heading in to their Harrow Youth League fixture.

Kai Thomas-Phillips built on his goals last week by scoring four, while Che Mahon bagged two hat-tricks as the pair scored the bulk of the goals to help their side to a crushing victory.

Ope Kuforiji got a hat-trick of his own while Noah Cassius, Luis Docherty and Daevon Mullings all notched doubles in the win.

Claudiu Antal also got in on the act with his own goal in an impressive display from the young side.

The victory means AFC Wembley have increased their goal tally in the league this season to 37 in just three games so far.