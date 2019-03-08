Search

Advanced search

AFC Wembley U14s pick up 20-2 victory

PUBLISHED: 10:56 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 22 October 2019

The AFC Wembley Under-14s team. Picture: AFC Wembley

The AFC Wembley Under-14s team. Picture: AFC Wembley

Archant

AFC Wembley Under-14s continued their perfect start to the season with an outstanding 20-2 win over Brunswick.

They came back from 2-0 down to pick up a 6-2 victory against Enfield Rangers in the Middlesex Cup last week.

And Wembley were eager to continue their fine form heading in to their Harrow Youth League fixture.

Kai Thomas-Phillips built on his goals last week by scoring four, while Che Mahon bagged two hat-tricks as the pair scored the bulk of the goals to help their side to a crushing victory.

Ope Kuforiji got a hat-trick of his own while Noah Cassius, Luis Docherty and Daevon Mullings all notched doubles in the win.

Claudiu Antal also got in on the act with his own goal in an impressive display from the young side.

The victory means AFC Wembley have increased their goal tally in the league this season to 37 in just three games so far.

Most Read

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

‘I celebrated when he took me down’ - Eze discusses match-winning performance against Hull

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Eligible South Kilburn ballot voters say yes to regeneration which brings changes for all neighbours

Hereford House in Kilburn, due to be demolished Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Emissions, efficient homes, recycling – how green is Brent?

Brent took part in the Car Free Day blocking streets from traffic so families could have fun. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

‘I celebrated when he took me down’ - Eze discusses match-winning performance against Hull

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Eligible South Kilburn ballot voters say yes to regeneration which brings changes for all neighbours

Hereford House in Kilburn, due to be demolished Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Emissions, efficient homes, recycling – how green is Brent?

Brent took part in the Car Free Day blocking streets from traffic so families could have fun. Picture: Brent Council

Latest from the Kilburn Times

AFC Wembley U14s pick up 20-2 victory

The AFC Wembley Under-14s team. Picture: AFC Wembley

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Climate crisis: Meet the Brent rebels and campaigners fighting for governments locally and nationally to take action

Brent XR members: Sian Griffiths (top left and right), Jonathan Fluxman (centre of middle shot), Katherine Lebow (bottom centre), Sarah Deco (bottom right). Bottom left, a Clean Air for Brent group photo. Pictures: Sian Griffiths/Katherine Lebow/Kate Deco/Clean Air for Brent

Wealdstone to play Rotherham in FA Cup first round if they win replay

The Wealdstone squad after the defeat to Havant & Waterlooville. Picture: MontImageMedia

Brent youth football round-up: U13 Girls record huge cup win but U10s fall short

The Brent U13 Girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists