Wembley boxer Khoumari calls out domestic rivals

Published: 11:00 AM March 30, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM March 30, 2021

Wembley's Youssef Khoumari has called out all fellow domestic rivals in the super-featherweight and lightweight division to take him on.

The 24-year-old showcased his explosive five round stoppage victory over Birmingham's challenger, Kane Baker, in front of 500 spectators at Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar on the undercard of mentor Dillian Whyte's revenge over WBC 'Interim' heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin.

Former bank-teller and labourer Baker, 30, went into The Rock on a back of a surprising win over previously unbeaten Meshech Speare in October last year.

However there was no shock at 'The Rock' as QPR-supporting Khoumari completely dominated to extend his unbeaten run to 13 contests.

“I think the game plan worked really well," said Khoumari, who is promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

You may also want to watch:

"I came out and I wanted to stand with him and box in-between. We executed it very well. Me and my coach Xavier Miller have been working on this game plan for a long time.

“The fight was scheduled for three weeks ago but it got pushed back, so we’ve been working on it for a long time.

Youssef Khoumari in boxing action - Credit: Matchroom Boxing

"I’m happy and proud that our game plan came good on the night. I’m ready to go for whoever’s next. Kane is a tough guy and I hit him with a lot of good shots early on, and he didn’t move. He kept coming and coming. He’s a really tough guy and he’s really hard to get out of there. I’m really pleased to be able to get the stoppage."

Khoumari is currently ranked tenth in a very competitive British super-featherweight division that features former world featherweight champion Carl Frampton, Commonwealth belt holder Zelfa Barrett and current British ruler Anthony Cacace.

The pick of the lightweights has another former world featherweight champion in Lee Selby, Luke Campbell, British title holder Maxi Hughes and reigning English champion Myron Mills.

"I hope it puts a message out there to all of the super-featherweights, lightweights, anyone in and around my division can get it," Khoumari added. "I hope they’re all on notice now they know who I am."