Local youngsters 'bring it home' at Euro 2020 Brent Super Cup.

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:54 AM July 8, 2021   
AFC Wembley

AFC Wembley - Credit: Zaffar Van Kalwala

More than 250 children and young people from Brent celebrated England’s EURO 2020 quarter final victory against Ukraine on Sunday, July 4 at Ark Elvin Academy, Wembley by playing in the Brent Super Cup football tournament.

The competition, which has enjoyed support from England star and ‘Boy from Brent,’ Raheem Sterling featured 24 local teams from across the borough in a Euro themed event.

The tournament was organised by former local councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala and supported by John Sisk and Son.

Brent Super Cup also aimed to provide sporting opportunities for children aged 8-14 years old who have missed out on outdoor activities because of the lockdowns, affecting their physical and mental health.

Roundwood Rangers winning penalty

Roundwood Rangers winning penalty - Credit: Zaffar Van Kalwala

Harlesden based Roundwood Rangers won the U9 trophy with AFC Wembley winning the U11 prize.

LNER face the camera

LNER face the camera - Credit: Zaffar Van Kalwala

The U12 cup was retained by LNER.

Brent Girls U14s narrowly lost in the final 1-0 against local championship club, QPR.

QPR girls face the camera

QPR girls face the camera - Credit: Zaffar Van Kalwala

Kyro Sealy (11 years-old, AFC Wembley) from Stonebridge who was crowned player of the tournament said: “I really had fun playing in the Brent Super Cup.

"I am very proud of my team for winning the cup and very proud of myself for winning player of the tournament."

AFC Wembley's winning penalty

AFC Wembley's winning penalty - Credit: Zaffar Van Kalwala

Zaffar Van Kawala said: “It was great to see Brent children playing football again, especially after being unable to play outdoors because of the lockdowns.

"The Brent Super Cup allowed everyone to enjoy the ‘beautiful game’ as well as celebrate the fantastic EURO performances from Raheem Sterling and rest of the England team.”

Football
Euro 2020
North West London News

