Young Brent athletes shine at Track Academy meet

Published: 12:00 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 6:04 PM July 16, 2021

Junior athletes from schools across London came together at the Willesden Sports Centre for a fun and competitive evening of sport hosted by Track Academy.

More than 70 young athletes took part in the event, which was licensed by British Athletics. For many of them, it was their first competition, with parents, friends and teammates in the stands cheering them on.

Competition co-ordinator Victor Nutakor said: “The atmosphere was lively, the wind was calm and terrific performances ensued. This was the perfect chance for the athletes to showcase their months of hard training during a challenging season.”

The event began with the under-11 boys' 75m races which saw two sub-12 second performances by Track Academy athletes Soyinka Gunot (11.89) and Leonardo Waldemeyer-Sacco (11.93). In third place, Luis da Silva achieved a time of 12.00.

Nutakor added: “Quite exciting within this age group was the emergence of seven-year-old Zion Hall from Ark Atwood School; he sped away to a fast 12.63. A few more years lie ahead in this age group as this exciting talent makes his mark.”

In the girls’ races, Eloise Erasmus of DILI Academy posted a fast 12.49, while a scintillating performance by seven-year-old Iyana Barbe-Nutakor saw her clock an impressive 13.51.

The fastest 100m of the day came from Track Academy’s under-20 Josh Kelly with a superb 11.19, just a tenth shy of his own personal best as he edges closer to breaking the 11-second barrier. Airell Adams and Demario Seaton posted 11.61 and 11.95 respectively in a competitive 100m.

The girls’ 100m races saw a huge win and a personal best of 12.99 for Sia Bona as she dipped under the 13-second barrier for the first time, all the more impressive given she is in the Under-13 category.

Not far behind were fast finishes by Mia Grey and Deborah Ibekwe, with 13.11 and 13.89 respectively.

The boys 200m saw the continued dominance of Kelly, who posted a superb 22.76 as under-17 athletes Maxwell Litchmore and Jordon Andrews clocked a fast 23.87 and 24.93 respectively.

Elouise Fenton, an under-13 athlete from Highgate, dipped under the 30-second barrier as she raced to a 29.8 win.

Caitlyn Harvey posted the fastest girls’ time of the evening with 27.67, after completing a personal best in the 400m just 30 minutes earlier. Harvey (58.91) battled with Daniel Idlbi (58.85) as they raced to the wire in the 400m.

The 800m was also competitive as Highgate athletes Izzy Ions and Mia Cobbold clocked 2:34 and 2:37 with first-time performer Joene Kiakoloka of Newman School posting 2:39 in the same race.