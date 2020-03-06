World record bid at London Landmarks Half Marathon

Londoner Pardip Minhas will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record at the 2020 London Landmarks Half Marathon later this month.

The 51-year-old from Middlesex will try to clock the 'Fastest Half Marathon Dressed as a Landmark' on Sunday March 29, having already set two world records.

Minhas achieved the feat at the inaugural LLHM in 2018 where he became the record holder for 'Fastest Half Marathon Wearing A Straitjacket' and in 2019 he achieved 'Fastest Half Marathon Dressed As A Mummy'.

For the last two years, Minhas has run on behalf of Tommy's, the UK's leading baby loss charity. He will again run for Tommy's in 2020.

Minhas' costume will be made by Pinkwell Primary School, the school his two nine-year-old and five-year-old sons attend. The school children will be making Nelson's Column, a famous London Landmark Minhas will be running past on the LLHM route.

Minhas said: "I've loved setting new records at the last two London Landmarks Half Marathons and this year I am going to be getting right into the Landmark swing of things by dressing as Nelson's Column.

"Pinkwell Primary School are helping me make the costume and without their help I wouldn't be able to take part in another record attempt as I am useless at making costumes!

"My record application has been accepted by Guinness World Records, and now I must look to try beat the time of one hour 45 minutes.

"Once the costume is made then I will give it a trial run to see how it feels - now I am training in a 4kg weighted vest to help me get used to running with excess weight.

"The reason I run for Tommy's is because a friend of mine went through a miscarriage and whilst I feel very lucky to have two healthy young boys, others aren't as lucky, and Tommy's do vital research into miscarriage and stillbirth."

The London Landmarks Half Marathon is unlike any other race in the UK.

Created to celebrate London's unique heritage, culture and history the route will showcase the best of London, with runners passing iconic landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul's Cathedral, Nelson's Column, the Gherkin, the Shard and the Tower of London.

The route will also unearth hidden cultural gems such as Guy Fawkes' house, Britain's smallest police station, St Mary-Le-Bow Church and London's oldest shop.

