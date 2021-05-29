Wealdstone finish season on a high as they win away at Woking

Published: 3:48 PM May 29, 2021

Wealdstone's Ryan Gondoh in action against Bromley at Hayes Lane - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone claimed their first National League victory in 11 games after battling back to beat fellow strugglers Woking at Kingfield Stadium.

Woking led twice, first when Alex Dyer turned Charlie Cooper's free-kick into his own net and then via Ben Gerring's header after Charlee Hughes levelled.

But Wealdstone rallied with three goals in the space of nine minutes.

Ryan Gondoh's penalty levelled it and he then put the visitors 3-2 up before Sonny Blu Lo-Everton wrapped it up.

The 19th-placed Stones had picked up just one point from their previous 10 outings, but finally gave their fans something to cheer at the end of their first season back in the division.

Woking: Ross (c), Collier, Gerring, Cook (Hodges 65), Hamblin, Lofthouse, Cooper, Freeman (Dalby 80), Kretzschmar, Robinson (Leslie 77), Ashford.

Unused subs: Smith, Skinner.

Wealdstone: Shelvey (Askew 46), Olowu (Stevens 69), Harbottle, Okimo (c), Mendy, Charles, Dyer, Lo-Everton, Lewis, Gondoh (Shrowder 87), Hughes.

Unused subs: Hearn, Cawley.