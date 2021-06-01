Wealdstone finally got their rewards insists manager Stuart Maynard

Published: 9:32 AM June 1, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard felt his side got their rewards for recent efforts as they sealed a 4-2 win over Woking on the final day of the season.

Woking led twice, first when Alex Dyer turned Charlie Cooper's free-kick into his own net and then via Ben Gerring's header after Charlee Hughes levelled.

But Wealdstone rallied with three goals in the space of nine minutes as Ryan Gondoh's penalty levelled it and he then put the visitors 3-2 up before Sonny Blu Lo-Everton wrapped it up.

“A really good way, the performance in the last three or four games have been really good, the lads have just got the rewards today (Saturday),” the boss insisted.

“We have conceded from two set-pieces again, where we’re just not big enough, it’s easy to see that but it’s something that will be addressed in the summer as we’re looking into it.

“Delighted for the lads, they deserved it, and before the start of the season we would have taken this as we’ve stayed up on merit.

Wealdstone in National League action against Woking - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We have accumulated enough points to stay above the likes of Woking and Barnet and if we had said before the beginning of the season that we would finish in this position we would have taken it.

“Although it’s been a difficult season there has been a lot of pluses to come out of it, we’re in the National League, we’re learning as a football club and as a management team now and we’re really looking forward to the summer.”

The Stones had set themselves a target of 50 points but ended the campaign with 37 and still above the drop zone despite no relegation and furloughing a number of players.

“I think we would have, I think we would have had that little bit more bite, and a bit more want to win. It’s been a tough situation for everyone, when there is no relegation on the cards, it’s then tough to turn up with that mentality.

“We said we wanted to finish on high, we wanted to beat Woking, and we set them a target to win and the lads showed character to come back twice from being down.”

He added: “It’s something we believe in as a philosophy, we want to pass and move the ball, but we know at different times in the season that we’ve got to mix it up and be more physical. We know that.

“We have played some good football in the last three or four games. I was delighted for Charlee Hughes to get his first goal.

“People forget he had not kicked a ball until the last five games of the season. He has only played here and there.”