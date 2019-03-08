Wilson hails Bush's character after thrilling Teddington tie

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC) Archant

Idris Otto-Mian and Jack Brydon combined for a stumping off the final ball as Bromyard Avenue side avoided defeat

Andrew Wilson lavished praise on Shepherds Bush's character after they played out a thrilling tie at home to Teddington in the Middlesex County Premier Division.

The Bromyard Avenue outfit chose to bat first at the weekend and closed on 198-8, thanks in part to a top score of 43 from Alex Blofield.

Though Samuel Howell recorded figures of 3-38 with the ball, Teddington looked to be heading for a win with the scores level as Idris Otto-Mian bowled the final ball of the match.

However, Otto-Mian and wicket-keeper Jack Brydon combined for a stumping which saw the game finish in a tie.

And skipper Wilson declared himself thrilled with Bush's application to avoid defeat in such a high-pressured situation.

"After Teddington got off to a quick start, Sam Howell and Ed Morse did well to take a few wickets at the top to stem the flow," he said.

"I thought the game was starting to be taken away from us when Teddington managed a solid middle-overs partnership.

"As has been the case over the last few weeks, I was incredibly impressed with our continued enthusiasm and fight in the field.

"We got our rewards reduced Teddington to 153-5 and a superb return spell from Udi Gaur and Ali Easton began to turn the tide in our favour, as did some clever bowling from Idris Otto-Mian.

"A fantastic death over from Idris was thwarted by Euan Munday who hit a six off the penultimate ball to level the scores.

"Idris, however, held his nerve and beat the bat with the last ball of the game with Jack Brydon held onto the ball standing up and removed the bails to ensure the tie."

As for their batting exploits, Wilson was a little disappointed no Bush batsman was able to kick on and get a big score.

As well as Blofield, Jon Whealing (30), James Kidson (27 not out), George Collins (26) and Wilson (24) all passed 20 without going on to make a half-century.

And the captain was pleased that, in the end, that did not prove costly.

"While the top six all chipped in, no-one really pushed on," admitted Wilson.

"We seemed to build partnerships and lose wickets when batsmen were starting to get set.

"Credit to Teddington's bowlers and fielders, though, who kept things extremely tight.

"I thought 198 was probably 30 runs short of par, but on a slightly tricky wicket, we thought that if you built some pressure early, it could be quite a tough chase."