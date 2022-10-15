Looming costs could threaten Willesden Sports Centre

1Life is urging the people of Brent to support its Willesden Sports Centre as it continues to battle the looming costs of energy and demand for supplies.

The issue has been well documented but the threat is now ever more apparent as many swimming pools around the country are struggling to secure chemicals for pool maintenance, which have forced many pools up and down the country to close.

1Life sites have all remained open and are committed to remaining so but in 2022 prices to operate a pool rose by 150 per cent compared to 2021 and are showing no signs of slowing down as experts predict a further rise up to 185 per cent.

A view of Willesden swimming pool - Credit: 1Life/will amlot

Steve Bambury, 1Life Commercial Director, said: “Thankfully we’ve not been forced to close any facilities and our supplies, although expensive, are well stocked.

"We now face a new crisis and challenge, like everyone we are being hit by the rising cost of living. However, we remain committed to our local communities up and down the country.

"We offer a range of health and fitness classes and sessions to suit all ages and abilities and we urge you to come down and explore what’s new at Willesden Sports Centre.”

Over recent months 1Life has launched several initiatives to support its communities with their career aspirations and health goals.

Aspiring Athletes, the project launched alongside Team GB stars Max Whitlock OBE and Tom Dean MBE, gives budding athletes the chance to train at 1Life free of charge to help them achieve their dream of a career in elite sport.

On the other end of the spectrum its Health Seekers initiative was launched to help people become healthier outside of a strict workout and diet regime. The scheme utilises a state-of-the-art body scanner for a free health check before expert coaches give participants a simplified approach to improving their health through goals like getting more steps in or drinking more water.

Bambury added: “Our centres are places for self-improvement, socialising and blowing off steam. In recent years we’ve all come to appreciate the benefits exercising has on a person’s overall wellbeing and it’s so important to us that we continue to provide a haven for exercisers.

"If you’re thinking about joining and trying something a bit different to get your heart rate up, come in and see us!”

While the recent announcement of government support has been welcomed, the cost to run a leisure centre will still more than double in 2023 from utilities usage alone and because of this each centre will look to deliver consumption efficiencies to offset some of the additional cost.

1Life is asking all users to be accommodating to some of the minor changes and their support in minimising usage whilst in the centre.

For more information about Willesden Sport Centre’s facilities, and to redeem a free one-day pass, visit 1Life’s website: https://www.1life.co.uk