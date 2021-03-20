Wealdstone end up well beaten by Weymouth

Published: 4:55 PM March 20, 2021

Wealdstone ended up well beaten by the Terras down on the south coast on Saturday.

Riley Harbottle was given his debut in defence, while Ross Lafayette returned to the starting line-up in place of Danny Parish as Stones made two changes from their previous outing.

And Harbottle went close on 13 minutes when meeting Danny Green's cross, but he couldn't get enough on the ball and it was put behind for a corner.

Cawley cleared off the line at the other end after Shields cut in from the right and fired past Harry Isted, but the Terras took the lead on 21 minutes when Shields delivered a pinpoint cross for McQuoid to head home at the far post.

Jacob Mendy's through ball put Dennon Lewis in space, but he was denied by a timely recovery tackle from Revan.

McQuoid then jinked past two Stones defenders but dragged his shot wide on 35 minutes, with Alex Dyer sending a long-range effort straight at Ross in the home goal moments later.

Isted held onto a deflected effort from McCarthy early in the second half, with Charles curling a free-kick well over the Terras goal on 51 minutes.

And the home side doubled their lead before the hour when McCarthy's cross deflected off Harbottle and fell for Camp to volley into the net from 10 yards.

Connor Smith and Ryan Gondoh replaced Mendy and Charles in a double substitution, with Gondoh playing in Lewis on the left, to cut inside and fire just over.

Lewis made way for Parish in Wealdstone's final change of the game, with Harbottle seeing a header from Green's corner held by Ross and Parish having a glancing header saved from Cawley's cross with only 11 minutes left on the clock.

Stones were then caught out twice in quick succession as Shields made it 3-0 on 82 minutes, slotting past Isted when the ball was played into the box, and added a fourth almost immediately, after McQuoid's looping effort was headed off the line by Cawley.

Shields, seeking a quickfire hat-trick, sent a shot just wide on 88 minutes and Camp fizzed an effort wide from a tight angle during stoppage time as Stones managed to avoid any further damage.

Wealdstone: Isted, Harbottle, Cawley, Okimo, Mendy (Smith 59), Charles (Gondoh 59), Phillips, Dyer, Green, Lewis (Parish 68), Lafayette.

Unused subs: Askew, Hearn.