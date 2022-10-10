Westminster Warriors seek redemption in basketball season opener

Westminster Warriors are hoping to bring their own form of redemption in London this season.

The USA men's national basketball team bounced back from disappointment at the 2004 Olympics to win gold four years later in a story now being told in Netflix drama 'The Redeem Team'.

And Warriors have returned to play at the highest level in English basketball, Division One of the National Basketball League (NBL) and face a familiar foe at Moberly Sports Centre on Sunday (5pm).

Captain Jon J Johnson, who has played for 17 years at the club, said: "Coming off the back of last year’s success, we have the goal of building on that and being the very best that we can be."

Warriors remained unbeaten in Division Two last season to clinch promotion and host Solent Kestrels, who put an end to their 23-game winning streak in the semi-finals of the play-offs earlier this year.

Last season’s top scorer Justin Hitchman added: "We have a chip on our shoulder from the last time we faced off, so we have to hit the ground running. it’s time to settle the score at home."

With plenty of action on display this weekend, from three pointers to slam dunks, the local community is encouraged to support the only team from inner London competing at the top of English basketball.

"The fans’ support really is the difference maker. This is a great opportunity to get behind your local club. Don’t miss out!’ said seven-year stalwart Tosin Oyelese.

For gameday tickets go to https://forms.gle/PXAKVMykQyk3HFFEA

