QPR boss 'disappointed' as two late goals cost his side at West Brom

Published: 11:00 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM September 25, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Andre Gray (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday September 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton was bitterly disappointed after his side conceded two goals in the last 15 minutes.

Karlan Grant scored twice - the equaliser 15 minutes from time a real howler by goalkeeper Seny Dieng - after Andre Gray gave QPR the lead after just 43 seconds.

The winner came after 88 minutes to seal the three points for the Baggies and make it three consecutive defeats for the R's in the Championship.

"We committed two individual errors and to give away two goals like that was very disappointing," said Warburton.

"He has had an outstanding rise and he is a considerable talent but he knows he made a mistake.

General view as West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone attempts to punch the ball clear during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday September 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

"After the goal we have to be better than that - we have to manage the game better.

"It looked like we were going to get three points and the players know we should have had at least a point from the game.

“To be in that position after 75 minutes and end up coming away with nothing is the most frustrating part.

“We were 15 minutes away from winning the game but we didn’t take care of the ball.”

Up until the equaliser, it looked like QPR were going to frustrate the home side with their tactics and inflict West Brom's first defeat of the season.

"We had to change our style of play so we didn't fall into the traps of their press," added Warburton.

"We felt we could get loads of space down the sides and that was why Andre Gray was playing and he exploited that.

"We had to adopt different tactics - they press well and they expected us to overplay at the back."

The boss says his players know they should have done better and deserved more in the last three league fixtures.

“The players know they should have taken at least a point at Bournemouth, they know we should have taken all three against Bristol City.

“But that’s the Championship; it can be ugly, it can be messy and we have to stand up, show character and do the last part.”