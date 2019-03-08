Wembley MMA fighter Page is excited about fighting in front of a loud Dublin crowd

Wembley-trained MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page revealed the atmosphere of fighting in Dublin was a big reason he chose to take on Richard Kiely.

The 32-year-old, who trains in Wembley, will step back into the cage on Friday evening as part of the Bellator Dublin card which is headlined by James Gallagher and Call Elenor.

And Page, who now lives in Hackney, is looking forward to the energy his fans will bring at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

"That's the reason I wanted to do it, Dublin, I know over there it's going to be absolutely amazing in terms of the atmosphere," Page said.

"They know what they're looking at and they're true MMA fans, and I've got a good fanbase over there, so it will be good energy.

"Richard is going to have a lot of people over there as well, so all in all it should be a good show."

Page has a record of 14 wins and one defeat, while Kiely has three wins and one loss to his name, but records mean nothing to the London fighter.

"Records don't really mean anything, back in the day we used to do things via belts, and I remember having a purple belt and having to fight black belts and it didn't mean anything as I'd go in and win," he added.

"I class a record like a belt, it doesn't mean anything, and anyone can beat anyone on a good day.

"It's more my ability versus his ability that I can't see him doing anything at all, not even remotely close to getting the better of me."

The London Shootfighters member, who trains every day, also admitted he stumbled across MMA when he fell out of love with his childhood sport of kickboxing.

"After years and years of doing kickboxing I kind of fell out of love with it and I needed to actually do something where I could provide for myself," he said.

"I looked at boxing, full contact kickboxing, and then I looked at MMA and I thought why don't I try it as I like trying new stuff.

"I went to loads of new gyms, including American top team in the States, and I was set on going there until I found London Shootfighters and the rest is history.

"We've got a good team at the gym, good character and I was always that person that hated missing a day at school as always something would happen. It's the same with the gym, so I like to be there as much as I can."