Wembley fencer ends junior career on high

Wembley's Olympios Gougoulias finished his junior fencing career on a high at the Commonwealth Championships.

Competing in the under-20 category for the last time, he was delighted to top the podium after a niggling ankle injury had hampered his early season form.

The 20-year-old, a first year Economics student at Middlesex University, said: "I've spent months training for this event and it is the highest level of competition I've ever done.

"It was lovely to finish my junior career in that way."

Gougoulias was selected after reaching the top five for his age category in England and, having already competed for Great Britain in senior events, he will now make the big jump up full time.

“I want to give the seniors my whole focus,” he added.

“My junior season was good but I just need to work a bit harder because it is a jump up at international level.

"The fencing is very different, they don't make anywhere near as many mistakes and technically the fencers are a lot better.”

Gougoulias is aiming to get into the top 12 of the senior rankings list, but knows that will not be easy.

“Hopefully I can take the opportunities, keep training hard and see what happens,” he said.

“It has been amazing to represent GB at every level so far so that's something that I want to continue doing.”

Having started fencing aged 10 after being introduced to the sport at a nearby school, he said: "I like the social part of it, people are good friends on the circuit. I also love the competitiveness, to be able to compete at the top end of any sport is such a thrill."

A scholarship student at Middlesex University, he trains five times a week, making use of the campus facilities and Leon Paul Fencing Centre in Hendon to help him progress.

He said: “Middlesex University has really helped in terms of training, I have not had to make too many sacrifices because my training is so close, so if anything I am training more than ever.

“It is better quality training, a lot of the top British fencers are at Leon so it's been really good for me.

“The Middlesex scholarship has been brilliant, obviously there's the financial help but more importantly it has been the support, having people there that I could speak to or if I ever needed help with changing deadlines.

“I've had access to physiotherapy all year too which has been great, it's a large network that you can rely on.”