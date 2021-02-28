Wealdstone caretaker boss Maynard felt they got punished by Wrexham

Published: 11:51 AM February 28, 2021 Updated: 11:58 AM February 28, 2021

Wealdstone in action against Wrexham in the National League - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard felt they got punished by a quality Wrexham side as they crashed to a heavy 4-1 defeat.

An assertive first half from the Stones saw them go into half time 1-0 up thanks to Danny Parish's poachers effort.

Wealdstone striker Danny Parish on the ball against Wrexham - Credit: Jon Taffel

But the Stones once again fell apart defensively with the hosts racking up four second half goals courtesy of a Kwame Thomas brace and goals from Luke Young and Dior Angus.

“We played really well in the first-half, scored a very good from a set-piece that we’ve been working on, but in the second-half they scored very early and it knocked the stuffing out of us,” Maynard said.

“It was very tough to take because they then scored again five minutes later. We’ve not had a lot of continuity in the back four as we’ve got four defenders out injured. The other night Josh Meekings went off injured.

You may also want to watch:

“He’s an experienced lad and when we concede that goal early in the second-half he would have got the lads together and we could have gone again.

“They punished us today with their quality.”

The current boss insists they will keep working hard defensively in training to correct the issues but injures aren’t helping.

Wealdstone winger Deshane Dalling in action against Wrexham in the National League - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We’ve been in and working defensively, we’ve conceded a lot of goals, it goes back 10 games ago for our last clean sheet before the other night against Eastleigh.

“We’ll go again, we’ll keep working on the training ground, but it doesn’t help when you have players our injured and you have to keep chopping and changing.

“We had to play Michael Phillips at centre half today (Saturday), but that’s not an excuse. The lads in the first-half were excellent, in the second-half their quality undone us really.”

He added: “It does take time to build confidence, I think when one goes in that early in the first-half, it does take confidence away from you.

“It’s in the group at the minute, it doesn’t happen overnight, it’s going to take a lot of hard work on the training ground to keep making sure we fill gaps, get into the right areas, and cut out individual errors.”

Defenders Josh Meekings and Joseph Olowu will remain sidelined for a lengthy period.

“Joseph and Meeks at the minute they could be out for three to four weeks, possibly longer depending on how they recover so it is a blow, especially in the defensive area where you want to keep continuity at the minute.”