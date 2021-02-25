Wealdstone assistant Matt Saunders says they're going to Wrexham to win

Published: 2:00 PM February 25, 2021

Wealdstone assistant manager Matt Saunders insists they’re going to Wrexham to pick up a victory but knows every match in the National League is tough.

The Stones will head away to the Wrexham Racecourse Ground on Saturday on the back of a goalless draw in mid-week against Eastleigh.

It was a 4-3 thrilling victory for Wealdstone in the home match earlier this season but Saunders know it will be different this time round.

“We’ve already had a look at them, they’ve changed their shape a little bit, which is something that we need to be aware of,” Saunders said.

“We’ll put a game plan in place to give the lads the best opportunity, that’s all we can do, we will watch them to see what their strengths and weaknesses are.

“There is no free hits in this division, there is no token gesture, we went to Torquay and nearly won the game.

“We’ve got to win games and take points. We’re not playing Manchester City, we’re playing Wrexham, no disrespect to Wrexham but they’re in this league for a reason and we’re in this league for a reason.

“If we can’t get three points, we’ll take a point and that’s how we’ll approach every game now.”