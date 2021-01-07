Wealdstone winger Charlie Wakefield joins Bromley
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Wealdstone winger Charlie Wakefield has joined fellow National League club Bromley in a permanent move.
The 22-year-old Chelsea Academy graduate joined the Stones in the summer following his release by Coventry City.
He went on to make a total of 13 appearances for the Stones, scoring twice.
With both his goals coming in 4-3 home wins over both Wrexham and Eastleigh.
“I’m very, very pleased. Delighted to get it done so quick, now I can be involved on Saturday," Wakefield told Bromley TV.
You may also want to watch:
"It's great. I've settled in really quick, the boys have been great they have been really welcoming to me. The staff too, everything feels right here."
Rhys Browne also left the Stones to join a fellow National League club in Sutton United in a permanent deal.
Most Read
- 1 Danny Hewitt: Kilburn man sentenced for domestic abuse in Royal Oak station
- 2 Wembley tutor publishes study guides to help pupils in lockdown
- 3 'Distress' as eggs thrown at ambulances in Neasden
- 4 Woman dies after she was found collapsed in Barham Park
- 5 QPR eager to cause FA Cup upset against Fulham
- 6 Dozens 'found breaching Covid restrictions' at shisha cafe
- 7 Brent councillor calls for reinstatement of surprise property raids
- 8 Covid-hit community kitchen reopens amid ‘heartrending’ rise in demand
- 9 Teenager is third convicted after fatal stabbing in Brent
- 10 New Brent centres provide Covid testing for all residents
Browne had only been with the Stones a short time after being released by EFL side Port Vale in the summer.
His only appearance came as a substitute in Boxing Day's 4-0 defeat away at Maidenhead United.
Manager Dean Brennan will now be keen to start bolstering his squad.