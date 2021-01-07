News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wealdstone winger Charlie Wakefield joins Bromley

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:48 PM January 7, 2021   
Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League

Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wealdstone winger Charlie Wakefield has joined fellow National League club Bromley in a permanent move.

The 22-year-old Chelsea Academy graduate joined the Stones in the summer following his release by Coventry City.

He went on to make a total of 13 appearances for the Stones, scoring twice.

With both his goals coming in 4-3 home wins over both Wrexham and Eastleigh.

“I’m very, very pleased. Delighted to get it done so quick, now I can be involved on Saturday," Wakefield told Bromley TV.

"It's great. I've settled in really quick, the boys have been great they have been really welcoming to me. The staff too, everything feels right here."

Rhys Browne also left the Stones to join a fellow National League club in Sutton United in a permanent deal.

Browne had only been with the Stones a short time after being released by EFL side Port Vale in the summer.

His only appearance came as a substitute in Boxing Day's 4-0 defeat away at Maidenhead United.

Manager Dean Brennan will now be keen to start bolstering his squad.

Non-League Football

