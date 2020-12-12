Wealdstone secure vital victory over Weymouth as fans return to the Vale

Published: 6:39 PM December 12, 2020

Wealdstone moved up to fifth in the National League table with a 2-1 victory over Weymouth as they welcomed fans back to Grosvenor Vale.

Manager Dean Brennan made a few changes due to injuries and squad changes for the clash as midfielder Dean Parrett departed for north London rivals Barnet while Ashley Charles joined National League South side Concord Rangers on a one-month loan deal.

The Stones started brightly with Dennon Lewis sending a ball across the face of goal but Charlee Hughes couldn't steer it goal-wards.

Lewis then made some space on the edge of the Weymouth box beating a couple of defenders but sees his goal bound effort blocked.

They continued to put pressure on the visitors as left-back Jacob Mendy beat his mean and sent in a cross which narrowly evaded Danny Green at the back post.

It was against the run of play as Weymouth opened the scoring in the 25th minute of play as he got in behind the Stones defence and slotted home.

Midfielder Alex Dyer whipped in a corner that was met by the head of defender Jack Cawley who had his effort cleared off the line.

The Terrars Thomson almost doubled their lead but Stuart Moore pulled off a vital save.

Former Love Island star Lewis then levelled the score for Wealdstone in stoppage-time in the first-half as he headed home a Green cross.

Three minutes into the second-half the Stones took the lead as Cawley rose up and nodded home a Green corner for his first since joining the club in the summer.

In the 65th minute Kundai Benyu sent an effort from the edge of the box over the bar before Cawley then headed another chance over.

Both sides had a few more chances each but Dean Brennan's men held on to seal the three points.