Wealdstone well beaten by Sutton hopefuls

Published: 4:59 PM February 20, 2021

Wealdstone were left empty handed against high-flying National League rivals Sutton at Gander Green Lane on Saturday.

U’s midfielder Craig Eastmond had the game's first shot on target with his effort from the edge of the box but it was well collected by Stones goalkeeper Harry Isted in the 10th minute.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 20th minute, though, as David Ajiboye played a pass into the box to Isaac Olaofe who took a touch and rolled the ball past Isted.

Things got worse for Wealdstone as midfielder Ashley Charles was sent off 20 minutes later reducing them to 10 men.

And Sutton took advantage barely a minute later as Omar Bugiel crossed the ball in for defender Ben Goodliffe and he nodded it home.

On the stroke of half-time the hosts stretched their lead to 3-0 as Ross Milsom swung the ball in and Louis John met the cross and headed home.

But the visitors hit back 10 minutes into the second half as Danny Parish nodded home, when Green's free-kick was headed back across goal by Cawley.

Eastmond fired over from the edge of the box on 69 minutes with Sho-Silva sliding a shot wide for the home side soon after. But Cawley then headed a Green free-kick over for Stones on 74 minutes as the visitors looked to close the gap further.

Ajiboye cut inside and forced Isted to parry his shot wide four minutes later but Sutton got a fourth on 82 minutes when a corner was only half-cleared and Eastmond crossed for Sho-Silva to head home.

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Barden, John, Goodliffe, Milsom (Wyatt 45), Beautyman, Eastmond, Randall, Ajiboye, Bugiel (Sho-Silva 57), Olaofe (Browne 76).

Unused subs: Dundas, Davis.

Wealdstone: Isted, Oluwu, Okimo, Cawley, Wishart (Meekings 72), Charles, Green, Dyer, Mendy, Parish (Phillips 59), Lewis (Lafayette 81).

Unused subs: Askew, Dalling.