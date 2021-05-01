Wealdstone fall to a fifth consecutive league defeat against Yeovil Town

Published: 8:25 PM May 1, 2021

Wealdstone suffered a fifth consecutive National League defeat as they lost 2-0 to mid-table Yeovil Town at home.

First half goals from Tom Knowles and Joe Quigley separated the two sides and handed Yeovil the three points at Grosvenor Vale.

In the 14th minute Town opened the scoring via a rocket from Knowles. As the ball fell to the former Cambridge man at the edge of the box, he released a lethal effort for a deserved opener.

With the wind in Town’s sails, one became two on 24 minutes as Quigley struck for the fourth time in two games, making the most of relentless pressure and pouncing on Kelly’s blocked shot with a cool finish beyond Jake Askew.

The second half saw a much more even affair, with Wealdstone pressing for a route back into the game.

Despite a lack of clear-cut chances for the hosts, Wealdstone did have a penalty shout waved away after Sass-Davies left a leg in on Charlee Hughes.

Wealdstone: Askew, Phillips, Olowu, Okimo, Wishart (Gondoh 71), Charles, Smith, Dyer (Lo-Everton 18), Green, Mendy, Lewis (Hughes 41).

Unused subs: Parish, Hearn.

Yeovil Town: A.Smith, Kelly, Skendi, Sass-Davies, Dickinson, Lee, J. Smith, Dagnall, Knowles (Sonupe 72), Neufville (Bradley 86), Quigley (Reid 79).

Unused subs: Evans, Hunt.