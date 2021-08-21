Wealdstone fall short in home opener against Woking

Published: 6:48 PM August 21, 2021

Wealdstone suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Woking on the opening day of the National League season.

A first-half brace from Max Kretzchmar proved enough to bag the three points for the Cards despite a fight back thanks to a Josh Umerah goal from the Stones.

Woking were in cruise control after Kretzschmar had scored twice in four minutes midway through the first half.

The former Wycombe midfielder headed home Inih Effiong's 20th-minute cross to gave the Cards the lead.

Kretzschmar soon doubled Woking's advantage by heading Kyran Lofthouse's cross into the bottom corner of George Wickens' net.

Josh Umerah reduced the arrears with a 69th-minute header, but Wealdstone could not find an equaliser despite applying fierce late pressure on the visitors' goal.



