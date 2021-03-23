Wealdstone denied a point as Diarra nicks late winner for Woking

Published: 10:03 PM March 23, 2021

An 86th goal from Woking defender Moussa Diarra denied Wealdstone a point as they lost 1-0.

The Cards ended a four game winless run in the National League with that result at Grosvenor Vale while the Stones are now winless in three games themselves.

Prior to kick-off the Stones announced that they had signed 20-year old midfielder Craig Fasanmade on a one-month loan deal from National League South club Hungerford Town.

The young midfielder has been a key member of the Crusaders high-flying National League South side after joining them in the summer from Banbury United.

A loose ball fell to defender Jack Cawley on the edge of the box who saw his left footed effort curl just over the visitors bar in the fourth minute.

Former West Ham United man Matt Jarvis was played through on goal but loanee Riley Harbottle got back well and forced the winger into running the ball out for a Stones goal kick shortly after.

Woking striker Sam Dalby played it to Max Kretzschmar who fired his effort from the edge of the Stones box over the bar.

In the 18th minute Stones Jacob Mendy whipped in a dangerous corner which found Harbottle at the back post who forces a good save out of Woking's goalkeeper Craig Ross.

Ashley Charles then played Daniel Bowry in behind who played a dangerous ball across the face of goal which had to be put behind by the Woking defence for another Stones corner.

Dalby then forced Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted into a save as they head into the half-time break goalless.

Bowry found substitute Dennon Lewis in the box who headed just wide of the visitors goal.

Danny Parish then slid Lewis in just a minute later but he fired his effort over.

Woking then had a couple of chances of their own before Lewis had a third chance this time denied by Ross in the 70th minute of play.

Max Kretzschmar was played in behind and forced a great save from Isted to keep the scores level.

Diarra tapped home from a yard out to put the visitors ahead with just four minutes left and end Wealdstone hopes of nicking a point or even a winner.

Wealdstone: Isted, Harbottle, Cawley, Okimo, Bowry, Charles, Phillips, Smith, Mendy (Fasanmade 85), Parish (Green 67), Lafayette (Lewis 47).

Unused subs: Askew, Gondoh.

Woking: Ross, Block, Gerring, Diarra, Casey (c), Cooper, Dempsey, Kretzschmar, Napa (Hodges 71), Jarvis (Smith 77), Dalby (Muir 80).

Unused subs: Ferdinand, Lofthouse.