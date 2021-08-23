Wealdstone boss Maynard taking positives out of Woking defeat

Published: 12:42 PM August 23, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard said he is ‘frustrated’ by goals conceded but that he is taking the positives out of the opening day defeat to Woking.

The Stones suffered a narrow 2-1. A first-half brace from Max Kretzchmar proved enough to bag the three points for the Cards, despite a fight back thanks to a Josh Umerah goal from the Stones.

Dennon Lewis of Wealdstone on the ball against Woking - Credit: Jon Taffel

“It’s frustrating in the first-half as their two goals come from Max Kretzchmar running into the box, it’s something that we had worked on in the week, and they’re the fine details at this level,” Maynard said.

“If you switch off in this league, you get punished, and that’s what happened. It is frustrating, as I did feel we had the best chance of the game through Dennon Lewis, a long throw came into the box. Josh sets him and he just has to pass it into the net and was unlucky.

“That would have got us back into the game, we needed to score a little bit earlier in the second-half, but overall I'm pleased with the performance. I said to the lads at half-time that is not us.

“All pre-season we’ve moved the ball well and worked the opposition around. We looked nervous, but we take the positives from the second half.”

He added: “We knew once we got in at half-time, could speak to them, and tweak a few things tactically on how to get out, overload them, and cross the ball a little bit more.

“We wanted to ask more questions of them, but there is loads of positives – a great header from Josh. Nik (Nik Tavares) and Cooky (Jack Cook) were outstanding. There was a lot of good performances.

Alex Dyer of Wealdstone on the ball against Woking - Credit: Jon Taffel

“The lads have just got to believe and stick to the process. Play the way we play.”

The boss was also full of praise for striker Josh Umerah who got off the mark on his debut.

“What people don’t appreciate is what he does off the ball as well. He is in both boxes, he headed a couple away from their corners, and he also gets us up the pitch.

“His work ethic is outstanding and I’m delighted for him that he has got his goal. Forwards at the end of the day are judged on goals.”



