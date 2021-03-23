News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Wealdstone manager Maynard keen to face friend Alan Dowson's Woking

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM March 23, 2021   
Wealdstone striker Danny Parish rises up for a header against Notts County

Wealdstone striker Danny Parish rises up for a header against Notts County - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard is looking forward to pitting his wits against close friend Alan Dowson as their two sides meet each other this evening in the National League.

The Stones will welcome Woking to Grosvenor Vale this evening (7.45pm) on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Weymouth on Saturday.

Maynard is looking for his squad to respond against The Cards as they continue to try climbing away from the relegation zone.

“This is the great thing about this league, the games come thick and fast, and the lads get an opportunity to put Saturday right,” Maynard said.

“I’ve known Dowse as a personal friend for many years now and he has done an unbelievable job at Woking. It will be good to go up against him and hopefully the lads make a good account of themselves.”

You may also want to watch:

The boss also admitted the defeat at Weymouth was ‘unacceptable’ but they must put that behind them and move on now.

“We don’t want to get too low when we lose and we don’t want to get too high when we win. We want to keep that level mentality within the group.

Most Read

  1. 1 Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home
  2. 2 Amazon Fresh opens grocery store in Wembley Park
  3. 3 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
  1. 4 Covid One Year On: Northwick Park Hospital medics ride the waves
  2. 5 Wembley man charged with the murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn
  3. 6 Harlesden hit-and-run victim named as Michael Stapleton
  4. 7 Teenager denies murdering two sisters in Fryent Country Park
  5. 8 Police re-release video of pensioner's brutal assault in Harlesden launderette
  6. 9 Cyclist dies after lorry collision in Harlesden
  7. 10 Ilford man charged with murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn

“We’re just disappointed in the way that we lost, they were first to everything all over the pitch for 90 minutes, which from our point of view as a management team is not acceptable.

“You have got to give everything, first and foremost, before you even get into any kind of tactics. It was disappointing but since we’ve been in charge we’re really happy with the progress that has been made within the group despite everything that we have had to deal with.”

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Wembley Practice based in the Wembley Centre for Health and Care.

Patients demand Brent health chiefs reject GP practices takeover

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Otis Nelson

Dollis Hill bus driver creates free Ludo-inspired gaming app in lockdown

Eli Haidari

Logo Icon
Cricklewood Broadway

Crime

Man arrested after reports of two sexual assaults in Cricklewood

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Proposed view as Brent approves two more high rises in Wembley Park

Planning and Development

Changes to Wembley development approved by council

Adam Shaw Ldrs

person
Comments powered by Disqus