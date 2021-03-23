Wealdstone manager Maynard keen to face friend Alan Dowson's Woking

Published: 2:00 PM March 23, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard is looking forward to pitting his wits against close friend Alan Dowson as their two sides meet each other this evening in the National League.

The Stones will welcome Woking to Grosvenor Vale this evening (7.45pm) on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Weymouth on Saturday.

Maynard is looking for his squad to respond against The Cards as they continue to try climbing away from the relegation zone.

“This is the great thing about this league, the games come thick and fast, and the lads get an opportunity to put Saturday right,” Maynard said.

“I’ve known Dowse as a personal friend for many years now and he has done an unbelievable job at Woking. It will be good to go up against him and hopefully the lads make a good account of themselves.”

The boss also admitted the defeat at Weymouth was ‘unacceptable’ but they must put that behind them and move on now.

“We don’t want to get too low when we lose and we don’t want to get too high when we win. We want to keep that level mentality within the group.

“We’re just disappointed in the way that we lost, they were first to everything all over the pitch for 90 minutes, which from our point of view as a management team is not acceptable.

“You have got to give everything, first and foremost, before you even get into any kind of tactics. It was disappointing but since we’ve been in charge we’re really happy with the progress that has been made within the group despite everything that we have had to deal with.”