Wealdstone boss Maynard pleased with positive start in Stockport County defeat

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM May 4, 2021   
Wealdstone midfielder Ashley Charles battles for the ball against Stockport County

Wealdstone midfielder Ashley Charles battles for the ball against Stockport County - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard pleased with the positive start as they suffered yet another heavy defeat to promotion chasing Stockport County. 

An Alex Reid brace and goals from Ryan Crossdale and John Rooney sealed the three points for Stockport after playing out a goalless first-half. 

It was a sixth defeat in a row for Maynard’s men as they continue to struggle on through until the end of the season with a number of players furloughed. 

"It's not a positive result but it's a positive performance. We had a brilliant first half where we stuck to the game plan and matched and frustrated Stockport,” Maynard said. 

“Then we concede two sloppy goals and give ourselves a mountain to climb and the two goals at the end we had the tired legs, we lost two members of our squad on Saturday with injury so the lads out there today gave their all. 

"I think if we kept it at 1-0 and kept ourselves in the game that we would've had a go in those last 10 minutes and not concede those goals because we'd be going off the adrenaline in having something to play for.  

Wealdstone's Michael Phillips in action against Stockport County

Wealdstone's Michael Phillips in action against Stockport County - Credit: Jon Taffel

“It's a shame for their first goal too as Jake's (Jake Askew) made two fantastic saves before that and we couldn't deal with it. 

"But Stockport are a fantastic side, they showed their quality again today and the options they had even on their bench showed how good they are.” 

Academy products Eli Hearn and Tecane Shrowder both featured in the match much to the delight of boss Maynard. 

“It was good to see another academy prospect in Tecane get his debut and also have Eli add another National League appearance, it's a credit to themselves and the youth system here at the club for how hard they are all working." 

Wealdstone will now face in-form Dagenham & Redbridge at home on Saturday as they look to end their poor run of form. 

Daryl McMahon’s Daggers however have won five consecutive matches and are slowly climbing up the National League table. 

